LONDON Dec 6 German utility E.ON said on Friday it will increase retail energy prices to British customers by an average 3.7 percent from Jan 18.

"E.ON has today announced that from 18th January 2014 its energy prices for existing standard variable dual fuel customers will be on average 3.7 percent higher," the company said in a statement.

E.ON is the last of Britain's 'big six' energy suppliers to increase its prices this winter.