LONDON Oct 22 German utility E.ON
said it was scrapping plans to build a 150 megawatt
biomass-fuelled power plant at Portbury Dock in southwest
England because of unfavourable regulation and biomass policy.
"In reaching this decision we considered many factors,
however under the current regulatory and policy framework, we
concluded that this project was not a priority investment for
E.ON," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The British government currently rewards renewable energy
plants, including biomass stations, through a subsidy scheme and
plans to replace it with a guaranteed power price programme from
next year.
Under draft proposals, dedicated biomass plants would
receive a guaranteed electricity price of 120 pounds ($190) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) from 2014/15 and converted biomass plants
105 pounds per MWh.
The current wholesale power price for summer 2014 is around
50 pounds.
E.ON officials could not immediately be reached to provide
details on their objections to UK regulation and policy.
The utility is continuing to develop a smaller 30 MW biomass
power plant at Blackburn Meadows in northern England, it said.
E.ON is also converting its Ironbridge coal-fired power
plant to run on biomass.
Two units at Ironbridge are expected to both generate from
Oct. 24, E.ON's plant availability data showed.
Rival utility RWE decided earlier this year to
close its converted biomass power plant at Tilbury east of
London due to a forecast drop in power prices and a lack of
investment from the Germany-based parent group.