LONDON, March 18 German utility E.ON
will on Saturday start operating a second biomass conversion
unit at its Ironbridge power plant in Britain, a production
schedule showed.
Unit 1 at the old coal-fired power plant will start
generating biomass-fuelled electricity at 300 megawatts (MW) on
Saturday, the E.ON schedule showed.
Unit 2, which was also converted from burning coal to
burning wood pellets, has been operating at the same capacity
since February 21, a spokesman said.
Ironbridge's operating hours were restricted in 2008 under a
European Union-wide law that imposes a pollution threshold on
power plants and despite the conversion, Ironbridge will have to
abide by the limitations.
At the end of January, Ironbridge had just over 11,000 hours
of operating time remaining until the end of 2015.
E.ON does not plan to re-license the station as a biomass
plant to allow it to run beyond 2015 due to the high investment
costs required, the spokesman said.
Rival RWE npower, which converted its Tilbury
coal-fired plant to biomass last year, has applied for a new
licence to operate the station longer.
Tilbury's operating hours are expected to expire in October
and unless it is granted a new permit, it will have to shut down
then.
Last week, Scottish Power shut down its 1,200-MW Cockenzie
coal-fired station and RWE npower will close its 2,000-MW Didcot
A plant near Oxford later this week.