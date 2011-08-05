LONDON Aug 5 E.ON (EONGn.DE), one of Britain's six major energy suppliers, said on Friday it will increase power and gas tariffs from Sept. 13.

Gas tariffs will rise 18.1 percent and power prices will increase 11.4 percent, E.ON said.

"I know that this is hard for customers and want to help them avoid future price volatility, which is why we've launched our new two-year fixed price deal," said Graham Bartlett, managing director of E.ON's Energy Solutions business.

The utility said it will freeze prices at new levels for Age UK Energy costumers until at least Sept. 13, 2012. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)