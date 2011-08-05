(Re-leads and adds quotes)
By Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein
LONDON Aug 5 UK consumer groups are calling on
customers to switch supplier and demanding regulatory action as
more and more suppliers hike their power and gas tariffs,
despite growing fears the world economy could tip back into
recession.
German utility giant E.ON E.ONGn.DE on Friday was the
latest of several energy suppliers to announce a sharp increase
in its UK retail power and gas rates.
"The regulator (Ofgem) must be prepared to act if it can't
say for certain whether prices are fair," Mike O'Connor, chief
executive of Consumer Focus, the UK's statuatory consumer lobby
group said, adding: "If consumers are to stomach such price
rises, they need to know they are fair."
Gas tariffs for E.ON customers will rise 18.1 percent and
electricity prices will increase 11.4 percent from Sept. 13, the
utility said.
A company spokesman said it launched a two-year fixed price
deal that would hold off further increases, but would also not
reduce rates should wholesale energy prices drop.
The decision comes at a time when debt concerns on both
sides of the Atlantic, along with sluggish economic growth, are
beginning to take their toll on wholesale energy prices.
Front-month Brent crude oil prices have dropped nearly 8
percent since the beginning of August.
UK wholesale gas prices for delivery in the coming winter
season are down by nearly 5 percent since the beginning of the
month, and wholesale power prices for delivery next winter have
fallen around 3.5 percent.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, managing director of the independent
energy provider Ovo Energy said that people did not need to
accept these costs.
"It is time for Ofgem to help consumers fight back by
injecting competition to challenge the dominance of the Big 6
and put a cap on energy prices," he said.
E.ON's price increase follows those by Scottish Power
, Centrica and Scottish and Southern Energy
, after wholesale prices had risen around 30 percent
since tariff increases last winter.
"There is no room for complacency and I would urge consumers
to act now to ensure they are paying the lowest possible price
for their household energy," Ann Robinson, Director of Consumer
Policy at uSwitch, another consumer group, said following
Scottish and Southern's price hike.
French EDF and German RWE have so far not
announced price increases but analysts expect them to follow
suit, which could push consumer price inflation to 5 percent in
the autumn.
Energy suppliers say the hikes were necessary because
wholesale energy prices are up year-on-year, mainly because
North African and Middle East turmoil has pushed up oil and gas
prices, and because power prices rose after Japan's earthquake
and tsunami in March, which wrecked the Fukushima reactor.
Scottish and Southern also said the hikes were necessary
because of the increasing costs of using electricity and gas
networks and the cost of the environmental and social schemes it
is obliged to implement.
MORE SCRUTINY NEEDED
Consumer Focus said more clarity was needed to explain
energy tariffs and that the energy sector regulator Ofgem should
step in and implement measures to increase competition and
choice of supplier.
"Customers need to know whether these increases are
warranted. Customers will feel they didn't get the benefit when
wholesale costs were low. Wholesale costs are around a third
lower than their 2008 peak yet consumer prices have reached an
all-time high," O'Connor said.
Measures the consumer lobby group demands are a competition
review, a boost to the number of new market entrants, a strategy
to help cut consumers' bills, an end to cold call doorstep
energy sales, and an end to complex and confusing tariffs.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)