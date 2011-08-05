(Re-leads and adds quotes)

By Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein

LONDON Aug 5 UK consumer groups are calling on customers to switch supplier and demanding regulatory action as more and more suppliers hike their power and gas tariffs, despite growing fears the world economy could tip back into recession.

German utility giant E.ON E.ONGn.DE on Friday was the latest of several energy suppliers to announce a sharp increase in its UK retail power and gas rates.

"The regulator (Ofgem) must be prepared to act if it can't say for certain whether prices are fair," Mike O'Connor, chief executive of Consumer Focus, the UK's statuatory consumer lobby group said, adding: "If consumers are to stomach such price rises, they need to know they are fair."

Gas tariffs for E.ON customers will rise 18.1 percent and electricity prices will increase 11.4 percent from Sept. 13, the utility said.

A company spokesman said it launched a two-year fixed price deal that would hold off further increases, but would also not reduce rates should wholesale energy prices drop.

The decision comes at a time when debt concerns on both sides of the Atlantic, along with sluggish economic growth, are beginning to take their toll on wholesale energy prices.

Front-month Brent crude oil prices have dropped nearly 8 percent since the beginning of August.

UK wholesale gas prices for delivery in the coming winter season are down by nearly 5 percent since the beginning of the month, and wholesale power prices for delivery next winter have fallen around 3.5 percent.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, managing director of the independent energy provider Ovo Energy said that people did not need to accept these costs.

"It is time for Ofgem to help consumers fight back by injecting competition to challenge the dominance of the Big 6 and put a cap on energy prices," he said.

E.ON's price increase follows those by Scottish Power , Centrica and Scottish and Southern Energy , after wholesale prices had risen around 30 percent since tariff increases last winter.

"There is no room for complacency and I would urge consumers to act now to ensure they are paying the lowest possible price for their household energy," Ann Robinson, Director of Consumer Policy at uSwitch, another consumer group, said following Scottish and Southern's price hike.

French EDF and German RWE have so far not announced price increases but analysts expect them to follow suit, which could push consumer price inflation to 5 percent in the autumn.

Energy suppliers say the hikes were necessary because wholesale energy prices are up year-on-year, mainly because North African and Middle East turmoil has pushed up oil and gas prices, and because power prices rose after Japan's earthquake and tsunami in March, which wrecked the Fukushima reactor.

Scottish and Southern also said the hikes were necessary because of the increasing costs of using electricity and gas networks and the cost of the environmental and social schemes it is obliged to implement.

MORE SCRUTINY NEEDED

Consumer Focus said more clarity was needed to explain energy tariffs and that the energy sector regulator Ofgem should step in and implement measures to increase competition and choice of supplier.

"Customers need to know whether these increases are warranted. Customers will feel they didn't get the benefit when wholesale costs were low. Wholesale costs are around a third lower than their 2008 peak yet consumer prices have reached an all-time high," O'Connor said.

Measures the consumer lobby group demands are a competition review, a boost to the number of new market entrants, a strategy to help cut consumers' bills, an end to cold call doorstep energy sales, and an end to complex and confusing tariffs. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)