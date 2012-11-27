* E.ON wrongly charged customers who left after price hikes
* E.ON to also pay 300,000 pounds into consumer fund
LONDON Nov 27 Britain's energy regulator
ordered supplier E.ON UK on Tuesday to repay
customers 1.4 million pounds ($2.24 million) for wrong charges
it applied after they switched energy provider in 2008 and 2011.
The energy supplier, one of Britain's largest six, also
agreed with regulator Ofgem to pay another 300,000 pounds into a
consumer fund to help old people in fuel poverty.
Ofgem found E.ON guilty of incorrectly charging customers an
exit fee when they switched supplier following price rise
announcements.
Energy users who announce their intention to switch supplier
following an increase in prices are also exempt from being
charged the higher price, even if the switch occurs after the
price rise, a rule which Ofgem found E.ON had also breached.
"We are very sorry to have let down some of our former
customers and have made clear that we will refund the money plus
interest," said David Bird, customer service director at E.ON
UK.
The utility will repay around 94,000 customers an average of
14.83 pounds in January, E.ON said.
"Ofgem has put in place protections for consumers so they
can get a fair warning if their supplier puts up prices and time
to shop around for a better deal. E.ON has accepted it failed to
meet these protections," said Sarah Harrison, Ofgem's senior
partner in charge of enforcement.
All of Britain's big energy suppliers raised energy tariffs
this winter, fuelling consumers' accusations of passing on price
increases more quickly than reductions.
The government intervened last week by proposing legislation
to force suppliers to provide every consumer with their least
expensive tariff.