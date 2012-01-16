LONDON Jan 16 German E.ON said on Monday it will cut its UK power prices by 6 percent from Feb. 27 following a drop in wholesale prices.

"Reductions over the last few months in the wholesale price that we pay for our customers' energy have now allowed us to help as many of our customers as possible by cutting our electricity price," said Tony Cocker, E.ON UK chief executive.

E.ON's price cut announcement follows that of rivals EDF Energy, Centrica, SSE and RWE npower last week. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)