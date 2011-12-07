LONDON Dec 7 Equatorial Guinea's
leadership is stealing the small African nation's oil wealth
while the majority of its population lives in poverty, Britain
said on Wednesday.
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has ruled Equatorial
Guinea for more than three decades, the longest serving African
leader after the demise of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, with rights
groups labelling his regime one of the world's most corrupt.
The country prodces about 240,000 barrels of oil per day.
"Although Equatorial Guinea has one of the highest per
capita incomes in Africa, nearly 70 percent of the population
live in deep poverty. Most of this per capita income goes to the
president and his family and cronies," Britain's International
Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell told parliament.
"It is quite simply a disgrace that the high level of oil
wealth is stolen for the corrupt and personal use of an
unaccountable and self-serving elite."
Global graft watchdog Transparency International has ranked
the former Spanish colony 168th out of 178 countries for its
efforts in tackling corruption.
The U.S. Justice Department said in October it was looking
to seize assets worth more than $70 million from Obiang's son,
Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, including a $30 million home in
Malibu.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon; editing by Andrew Roche)