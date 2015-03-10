LONDON, March 10 Britain's Secretary of State for Energy, Edward Davey, on Tuesday issued planning consent to Ireland's ESB for the construction of a gas-fired power plant at Knottingley in northern England.

"There is a compelling case for authorising the application, given the national need for the proposed development," said Giles Scott, head of national infrastructure consents, explaining the minister's decision in an official letter sent to ESB and seen by Reuters.

Britain needs to replace ageing and polluting power plants that are being shutting down.

The minister refused a request from ESB to allow seven years for completion of the project from the date of consent, higher than the five years usually granted.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)