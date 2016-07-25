LONDON, July 25 Financial markets lobby group
AFME is pushing ahead with plans to open a permanent office in
Frankfurt by the end of the year after Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
Brexit has left doubts over London's future as a global
financial centre, with rival cities in Europe looking to lure
away parts of the banking industry based in Britain.
"During this period of uncertainty, open lines of
communication are crucial in Frankfurt, Paris, Madrid, Rome and
across the EU 27," Simon Lewis, chief executive of the
Association for Financial Markets in Europe, said in a briefing
call with members published on its website on Monday.
"We are already on the ground in Frankfurt and plan to set
up a permanent presence in Frankfurt alongside our office in
Brussels."
AFME, headquartered in London, has been sharing office space
in the German banking hub for the past few months but has no
staff there.
Lewis said he hoped to open the permanent office by the end
of the year, with approval from the board expected in September.
The European Banking Federation, a banking lobby group, also
has an office in Frankfurt while the European Central Bank, the
region's banking supervisor, is based there.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)