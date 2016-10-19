PARIS Oct 19 France said on Wednesday it will be a candidate to house the London-based European Medicines Agency and European Banking Authority if the two supervisory bodies have to be relocated as a result of Britain's decision to quit the European Union.

"The matter will arise regarding the banking or medicines agencies. France will obviously be a candidate," government spokesman Stephane Le Foll told reporters when asked about the issue at a regular briefing. "That goes without saying."

Other countries such as Italy and Spain have publicly stated they too plan to compete to become new hosts to the EU agencies, which employ more than 1,000 skilled staff in all from across the bloc's member countries.

Beyond job creation, playing host to either or both of the agencies could also boost spin-off activities in the lucrative bank and pharmaceuticals sectors. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love)