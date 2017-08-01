FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
EU receives 27 proposals from member states to host London-based agencies after Brexit
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 1, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in a day

EU receives 27 proposals from member states to host London-based agencies after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has received 27 proposals from EU members to host the two agencies that will have to be relocated when Britain completes its exit from the bloc, the European Union Council said on Tuesday.

The council added it had received 19 proposals for hosting the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and eight candidate cities for the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The decision on which city will get to host these agencies will be made in November, the Council added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.