LONDON, July 6 Online retailer Amazon has not seen a dip in sales at its British business in the days after the country voted to leave the European Union, its UK boss said on Wednesday.

"Our sales are in line with expectations...It's business as usual as far as we are concerned," UK country manager Doug Gurr told reporters on Wednesday.

He declined to say what those expectations were.

Gurr said it was too early to say what the impact of the June 23 Brexit vote would be.

"There's a lot of details to be worked out...We don't know exactly what the regulatory environment will be, we don't know exactly what the terms of the new separation will be," he said.

Amazon also said on Wednesday it planned to create a further 1,000 jobs across the UK this year.

The jobs are in addition to the 2,500 jobs announced in January and will span its head office, research and development centres, the customer service centre, fulfilment centres, a fashion photography studio and Amazon Web Services. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)