LONDON, Jan 23 British Prime Minister Theresa
May will learn on Tuesday whether parliament must agree to the
triggering of Britain's exit from the European Union,
potentially giving lawmakers who oppose her plans a chance to
amend or hinder her Brexit vision.
The UK Supreme Court will give its ruling at 9:30 a.m. (0930
GMT) in a landmark case on whether May can use executive powers
known as known as "royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of
the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.
Challengers, led by investment manager Gina Miller and
backed by the Scottish government and others, say May must first
get lawmakers' approval as leaving the EU will strip Britons of
rights they were granted by parliament.
That view was backed by London's High Court, prompting the
government to appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial
body in the land.
The case has attracted huge attention from markets, with
investors hoping parliament will temper moves towards a "hard
Brexit", and it has again brought to the fore some of the ugly
divisions among Britons produced by last June's referendum.
Brexit supporters have cast the legal battle as an attempt
by a pro-EU establishment to thwart the referendum result after
Britons voted by 52-48 percent to leave the EU, with judges
denounced as "enemies of the people" and Miller receiving death
threats and a torrent of online abuse.
"We are not being asked to overturn the result of the EU
referendum," David Neuberger, president of the Supreme Court
said at the conclusion of a four-day hearing in front of all its
11 judges in December.
"The ultimate question in this case concerns the process by
which that result can lawfully be brought into effect."
If May wins the case, she can follow her planned timetable
for invoking Article 50 by the end of March.
If she loses - a more likely eventuality according to legal
experts - she will probably need to bring in a parliamentary
bill that will open up the Brexit process to scrutiny from
lawmakers.
BREXIT PLANS
Last week May set out her stall for negotiations, promising
a clean break with the world's largest trading block as part of
a 12-point plan to focus on global free trade deals, setting a
course for a so-called "hard Brexit".
Some investors and those who backed the "remain" campaign
hope that lawmakers, most of whom wanted to stay in the EU,
will force May to seek a deal which prioritises access to the
European single market of 500 million people, or potentially
even block Brexit altogether.
Analysts said sterling would likely be lifted by a ruling
against the government, though its gains would be limited as
that outcome has already been largely priced in.
"I still think there is a lot to fight for," public
relations executive Roland Rudd, who heads the Open Britain
group that wants to keep ties with the EU as close as possible,
told Reuters last week.
"The prime minister has articulated her early view about the
direction of travel, but how we get there, in what form and how
it finally gets driven, is all up for discussion."
While some in parliament remain strongly opposed to the path
set by May, the main opposition Labour Party has said it would
not block Article 50, and parliament's House of Commons
overwhelmingly backed a motion backing her timetable, in a
non-binding vote in December.
"Given the strong vote in the Commons, we would certainly be
hopeful that the March 31 deadline can be achieved," a source
from May's Conservative party told Reuters.
Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would seek to
amend any bill to ensure parliament can hold May to account. But
he has also said he would not seek to delay triggering Article
50.
The small Liberal Democrat Party and Scottish nationalists,
who are adamantly opposed to May's Brexit plans, are likely to
take the chance to cause difficulties for the government.
Further problems could lie in the unelected House of Lords
upper chamber, with Liberal Democrat peers expected to try to
block the bill. However, the government remains confident it
will be passed.
While the thrust of the Supreme Court case centres on
whether the British parliament has to give its assent, the
judges also heard arguments from the Scottish government and
lawyers for Northern Irish challengers that Britain's devolved
assemblies must give their approval too.
Should the court agree, an outcome ministers believe is
unlikely, an ongoing political crisis in Northern Ireland could
derail May's timetable, following the collapse of the province's
power-sharing government.
Scotland's parliament, with a nationalist administration, is
also strongly opposed to Brexit.
