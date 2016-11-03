LONDON Nov 3 The British government said on Thursday it will appeal a decision by the High Court that requires it to gain parliamentary approval before triggering the process of exiting the European Union.

"The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by Act of Parliament," a government spokesman said in a statement.

"The government is determined to respect the result of the referendum. We will appeal this judgment." (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)