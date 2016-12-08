LONDON Dec 8 The UK Supreme Court will give its
judgement on whether Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger the
formal process for Britain to leave the European Union without
parliament's approval "as soon as possible", its president said
on Thursday.
Speaking at the end of a four-day appeal by the government,
David Neuberger said: "We are not being asked to overturn the
result of the EU referendum.
"The ultimate question in this case concerns the process by
which that result can lawfully be brought into effect. We will
now take time to ensure that the many arguments that have been
presented to us orally and in writing are given proper
consideration."
Lawyers in the case have said they expect the court will
give its judgement in late January.
