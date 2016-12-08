LONDON Dec 8 The UK Supreme Court will give its judgement on whether Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger the formal process for Britain to leave the European Union without parliament's approval "as soon as possible", its president said on Thursday.

Speaking at the end of a four-day appeal by the government, David Neuberger said: "We are not being asked to overturn the result of the EU referendum.

"The ultimate question in this case concerns the process by which that result can lawfully be brought into effect. We will now take time to ensure that the many arguments that have been presented to us orally and in writing are given proper consideration."

Lawyers in the case have said they expect the court will give its judgement in late January.

