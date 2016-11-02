LONDON Nov 2 England's High Court is due to
rule on Thursday on a challenge to the British government's
right to start divorce proceedings from the European Union,
lawyers in the case said.
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she will begin
the divorce talks by the end of March next year, but various
challengers took legal action, arguing she did not have the
constitutional right to make this decision.
Following is an outline of the main issues in the case:
WHAT'S IT ALL ABOUT?
The case at London's High Court was about one simple
question: who has the right to invoke Article 50 of the EU's
2009 Lisbon Treaty, the formal process by which Britain notifies
the European Union of its intention to leave the bloc and
kicking off two-years of negotiations.
The claimants argue only parliament can do this and want the
government to introduce primary legislation upon which lawmakers
can debate and vote. May says the government can take the action
without lawmakers' approval, using a historical power known as
"royal prerogative" where ministers act on behalf of the
monarch.
WHY DOES ANYONE CARE?
Since May announced she would invoke Article 50 by the end
of March, sterling has shed around 5 percent against the dollar,
hitting its lowest levels in over three decades. Jittery markets
fear that her government is heading towards a "hard Brexit",
prioritising curbing immigration over remaining in or close to
the EU's lucrative single market.
Investors believe the greater the involvement of lawmakers,
the majority of whom supported staying in the EU, the greater
the chance of a "soft Brexit". So any news which suggests
parliament will have a greater say in events has boosted
sterling.
WHO'S INVOLVED?
The lead claimant is investment fund manager Gina Miller
with hairdresser Deir Tozetti Dos Santos, the second claimant.
Other interested parties involved in the case include "The
People's Challenge", featuring an Englishman of Bangladeshi
origin, an Irishman, two Scotsmen resident in France, a Welshman
and a Gibraltarian, whose wife is Spanish; another group of
British expatriates; and British children of EU nationals and
non-EU carers of British children or the disabled.
The defendant is the Secretary of State for Exiting the
European Union, David Davis, on behalf of the government.
The case was heard by England's most senior judge, Lord
Chief Justice John Thomas along with two other prominent judges,
Master of the Rolls Terence Etherton and Justice Philip Sales.
WHAT ARE THE ARGUMENTS?
The claimants say the case is not about trying to either
stop or delay Brexit.
The main thrust of their case is that when Britain leaves
the bloc, British citizens will lose some statutory rights which
either cannot be replaced (such as the right to vote in European
parliament elections), or cannot be guaranteed will be replaced
unchanged (such as free movement of people).
They say the Article 50 process is irrevocable, something
the government agrees, and so as soon as it is triggered,
Britain is leaving the EU. Consequently, if this decision is
taken by the government alone, Britons will lose these EU rights
which have been incorporated into domestic law through acts
parliament, without parliament having any involvement
.
They argue that since the 1689 Bill of Rights, the British
constitution has established the sovereignty of parliament, and
thus rights given by parliament cannot be taken away by the
monarch or ministers acting on the crown's behalf using royal
prerogative.
Furthermore, they say the referendum was only advisory and
gave no indication on when and on what terms Britain should
leave, and those issues should be a matter for parliament.
The government argues that it is established constitutional
convention for ministers to use royal prerogative when making or
withdrawing from international treaties.
Its lawyers say lawmakers could have explicitly stated there
needed to be parliamentary approval for triggering Article 50
when they passed the 2015 act paving way for the EU referendum.
They say the decision to leave the EU has already been taken by
the people in the referendum and the government had made it
clear it would act on the result.
They also say parliament will have a full role in the
process of assimilating EU law into British domestic law through
a forthcoming "Great Repeal Bill" and that it was "very likely"
that the final deal concluded with the EU would have to be
ratified by parliament.
However, the claimants say even if parliament gets to vote
on this eventual agreement, it means Britain will still be
leaving the EU. The opposition Labour Party said it would leave
lawmakers with the binary choice of a deal on the government's
terms, so possibly a "hard Brexit", or no deal at all.
WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
The Lord Chief Justice said he and his colleagues would
deliver a verdict "as soon as possible" but gave no specific
date. A lawyer in the case said the ruling would be made on
Thursday.
Whoever loses will almost certainly appeal the decision, and
this will be expedited to the country's highest judicial body,
the Supreme Court with a final decision possibly before the end
of the year.
Lawyers in the case say the case could conceivably be
further appealed to the European Court of Justice but that this
is highly unlikely.
WHAT WILL THE COURT SAY IF THE CLAIMANTS WIN?
The High Court judges were unclear what kind of "remedy"
they could award the claimants, because constitutionally judges
cannot order parliament to pass primary legislation. They
indicated that if they did rule in favour of the claimants, it
might simply be a statement on the limit of prerogative power,
but said it was a matter to which they might have to return.
WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CLAIMANTS WIN?
If the claimants win, the prime minister may not be in a
position to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.
The claimants say an act of parliament is needed to
authorise the government to trigger Article 50. David Pannick,
the lawyer for the lead claimant, said parliament could approve
the bill, reject it or pass it with amendments such as regarding
the date of notification.
The best case for the government would be to avoid primary
legislation and involve parliament through a substantive motion
-- a proposal put forward for debate and a vote. This would be a
quicker process and could be done early next year.
Legislation would take longer as it involves various stages
of debate and approval. It can also be held up by so-called
'ping pong', whereby a bill goes back and forth between the
lower and upper house being amended and voted on.
While it is possible legislation could be introduced and
passed between the time of a final judgment late this year, and
May's end-of-March deadline, it is likely to be tight and may
result in the triggering being pushed back.
The 1972 European Communities bill involved a total of about
40 days of debate during its passage through parliament,
according to the Institute for Government.
Lawmakers in the lower house, the House of Commons, are
thought to be unlikely to try to stop Brexit, and a Reuters
survey suggested many who voted to "remain" would now vote to
trigger Article 50 in a parliamentary vote.
However, a cross-party group of lawmakers, who support a
"soft Brexit", whereby Britain stays in or remains close to the
EU single market, have demanded a greater say for parliament in
negotiations and say they might try to pass amendments that
guarantee this.
The government may also face trouble in the upper house, the
House of Lords, where the ruling Conservatives do not have a
majority. If the Lords were to block the bill the government
could decide overrule it using the Parliament Act, although it
cannot re-table the bill until the next parliamentary session.
The new parliamentary session usually starts in May or June,
so that would delay the Brexit process significantly.
It is possible the government, if it thinks it is going to
lose the court case, could pre-emptively begin the process of
legislation in order to minimise the risk of delay to triggering
of Article 50. But it would be unlikely to do so as once it had
introduced the bill, if it then won the case it would likely be
stuck with it as it would be politically difficult to withdraw.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan; editing by
Guy Faulconbridge, Larry Kings)