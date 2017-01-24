LONDON Jan 24 Britain's Attorney General Jeremy Wright said the government would implement a UK Supreme Court decision that Prime Minister Theresa May must obtain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.

"Of course the government is disappointed with the outcome," Wright said outside the Supreme Court. "The government will comply with the judgment of the court and do all that is necessary to implement it," he said (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)