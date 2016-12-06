LONDON Dec 6 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's government will have to put forward a parliamentary bill
if it loses a Supreme Court case over whether it can begin
Brexit talks without lawmakers' approval, a government lawyer
said on Tuesday.
"It would require not just parliamentary involvement ... but
primary legislation," lawyer James Eadie told the Supreme Court.
"The reason it requires primary legislation is (because) you
are being asked to declare ... unlawful the exercise of the
prerogative power to give Article 50 notice as the first step in
the process."
The government is appealing to the Supreme Court against a
High Court ruling last month that it could not invoke Article 50
of the Lisbon Treaty, which begins a two-year exit process from
the European Union, without parliamentary assent.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)