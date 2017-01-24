GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
LONDON Jan 24 Britain will trigger the legal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March despite a court ruling that means the government needs to get parliamentary approval, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
The UK's highest judicial body dismissed a government argument that May could simply use executive powers known as "royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.
"The British people voted to leave the EU, and the government will deliver on their verdict - triggering Article 50, as planned, by the end of March. Today's ruling does nothing to change that," the spokesman said.
"We respect the Supreme Court's decision, and will set out our next steps to Parliament shortly." (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez
* Housing starts, consumer mood data raise doubts on U.S. growth * Yen bounces back after weakness from Bank of Japan policy decision (New throughout, updates quotes, market activity, comments and data to afternoon U.S. trading) By Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar fell broadly on Friday after weaker-than-forecast data on housing and consumer sentiment cast a risk-off sentiment over U.S. assets. The greenback gave back most of the previ