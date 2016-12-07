LONDON Dec 7 A motion to be debated in
parliament on Wednesday which is set to back Prime Minister
Theresa May's Brexit timetable does not impact on a legal battle
over who has the right to trigger EU divorce talks, the UK
Supreme Court heard.
Parliament will vote on an opposition Labour Party motion on
Wednesday to which the government has proposed an amendment
which seeks backing for May's timetable to trigger Article 50 of
the Lisbon Treaty, the formal EU exit process, by the end of
March in return for details of her Brexit plans.
The government is currently fighting a ruling at the Supreme
Court which said ministers cannot trigger Article 50 without
parliamentary approval and David Pannick, the lawyer who is
leading the challenge to the government's position, said
Wednesday's motion had no bearing on the case.
"The court knows a motion may be approved in the House of
Commons today," Pannick told the Supreme Court. "I want to be
very clear about this. Our submission is that a motion in
parliament does not affect, cannot affect, the legal issues in
this case."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)