LONDON Jan 24 The British government is politically obliged to consult the nation's devolved assemblies on exiting the European Union, regardless of a Supreme Court ruling earlier on Tuesday saying their consent was not legally necessary, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

"The claims about Scotland being an equal partner are being exposed as nothing more than empty rhetoric and the very foundations of the devolution settlement that are supposed to protect our interests ... are being shown to be worthless," she said.

Britain's Supreme Court said Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union. But it also ruled that the devolved assemblies of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales did not need to give their assent separately.

Britons voted to leave the EU by 52 to 48 percent but Scotland, one of the UK's four nations, voted 62 to 38 percent to stay. Northern Ireland also voted to remain within the EU. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Stephen Addison)