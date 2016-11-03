EDINBURGH Nov 3 England's High Court ruling that parliamentary approval is needed to trigger the process of Britain leaving the European Union underlines "chaos" at the heart of the British government over the vote to leave, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"(The ruling) is hugely significant and underlines the chaos and confusion at the heart of the UK government," Sturgeon told the devolved Scottish parliament.

"We should remember that their refusal to allow a vote in the House of Commons is not because of some matter of high constitutional principle, it is because they don't have a coherent position and they know that if they take their case to the (chamber) that will be exposed," she said.

"(Scottish National Party lawmakers) will certainly not vote for anything that undermines the will or the interests of the Scottish people," she added.

