Chevron regressa aos lucros trimestrais com subida preços petróleo
Jan 27 O produtor de petróleo e gás natural Chevron Corp anunciou esta sexta-feira que regressou a um lucro trimestral devido à subida de preços de 'commodities' e cortes de custos.
(Repeats item to extra subscribers with no text changes)
EDINBURGH Nov 3 England's High Court ruling that parliamentary approval is needed to trigger the process of Britain leaving the European Union underlines "chaos" at the heart of the British government over the vote to leave, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.
"(The ruling) is hugely significant and underlines the chaos and confusion at the heart of the UK government," Sturgeon told the devolved Scottish parliament.
"We should remember that their refusal to allow a vote in the House of Commons is not because of some matter of high constitutional principle, it is because they don't have a coherent position and they know that if they take their case to the (chamber) that will be exposed," she said.
"(Scottish National Party lawmakers) will certainly not vote for anything that undermines the will or the interests of the Scottish people," she added. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)
Jan 27 O produtor de petróleo e gás natural Chevron Corp anunciou esta sexta-feira que regressou a um lucro trimestral devido à subida de preços de 'commodities' e cortes de custos.
LIMA, Jan 27 Grana y Montero , Peru's biggest construction conglomerate, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 130 million soles ($39.4 million) on Friday after it lost a major contract due to corruption concerns about its partner.
* Navistar International - on Jan. 25, co entered into amendment no. 5 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement dated as of Aug. 17, 2012