Deutsche Bank so far benefited from Trump effect on markets - CEO
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Deutsche Bank has so far benefited from effects that the election of Donald Trump as new U.S. president has had on global markets, Chief Executive John Cryan said.
BERLIN, July 4 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told German newspaper Handelsblatt that he expected Britain to remain a member of the European Union in future despite the June 23 referendum in which Britons voted to quit the bloc.
"Britain will remain a member of the EU in the future," he was quoted as saying in an English excerpt of an interview due to be published on Tuesday.
"In five years, there will still be 28 member states," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
* Says public offering of 5.95 million common shares priced at $17.50 per share
* Files for stock shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2k2UNIV] Further company coverage: