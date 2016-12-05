LONDON Dec 5 British new car registrations rose by 2.9 percent year-on-year in November, an industry body said on Monday, putting the sector on course for record sales in 2016, although demand from retail customers fell for the eighth month in a row.

Strong demand from businesses for fleet vehicles compensated for a fall from individual buyers, lifting overall sales to 184,101 vehicles last month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

It is the first time the industry has sold more than 2.5 million vehicles in the first eleven months of the year, putting it on course to beat the 2.63 million sold last year, despite uncertainty created by Brexit. (Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)