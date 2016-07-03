(Repeats Friday item)
By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White
LONDON, July 1 A week after Britons voted
themselves out of the European Union, many London-based bankers
and their employers face two options if they are to secure their
futures: lobby or leave.
Some investment banks, anxious not to stir speculation of an
exodus from the historic City of London and its modern
counterpart at Canary Wharf, have given out "business as usual"
messages since last week's shock referendum result.
But beyond the soothing words the wider industry is hastily
organising a lobbying effort in the hope London can keep selling
financial services across Europe, a right to which it has become
accustomed but may lapse when Britain finally exits the
28-nation bloc.
The alternative for banks and bankers, growing increasingly
insecure in an information vacuum that has developed since the
June 23 vote, is to get out. Headhunters report a level of
anxious calls they haven't seen since the 2008 global crisis,
with bankers asking about prospects in rival financial centres
that remain in the EU, or those in Asia and the United States.
Banks and other financial firms have rallied together,
forming a group to devise a strategy for protecting the turf of
an industry that is Britain's biggest exporter and accounts for
more than 10 percent of its tax revenues.
Even Britain's biggest lenders are relying on the group -
led by Shriti Vadera, chairwoman of the UK arm of Spain's Banco
Santander who is also a former business minister - for
guidance in such uncertain times.
"We are looking to them to have an intelligent response,"
Barclays chairman John McFarlane told an industry event
on Thursday. "We neither know the shape or direction of things
to come. It's far from certain what we might be able to secure
from discussions with the EU."
With the British government in disarray, European
politicians are threatening to clip the wings of the London
financial centre that is home to more than 250 foreign banks and
more than three-quarters of the EU's capital markets activity.
French President Francois Hollande has backed calls for
London, the world's biggest currency trading centre, to lose its
right to clear deals denominated in euros. Likewise, the right
of banks based in Britain to operate across the EU under the
bloc's financial "passporting" arrangement could also go if it
loses access to the single European market.
DISTANT SEPTEMBER
Britain has yet even to say when it will formally inform the
EU of its intention to leave, a move that will start two years
of divorce negotiations. Prime Minister David Cameron has said
he will resign, but left the formal exit notification to his
successor who is unlikely to be installed until September.
Leading "Leave" campaigners have also yet to say precisely
what they want, beyond stating their desire to control the right
of EU citizens to work in Britain - something Brussels says is
impossible if the country wants to stay in the single market.
So while the financial sector is poised to lobby, it has
little idea of whom it must present its case to on the British
side.
"We are ready to talk, but we don't know who we should be
talking to," said a senior banking industry source involved in
the discussions. "No-one has defined 'leave', so we don't know
what it is that we're dealing with ... September feels a very
long way off."
Bankers said their message to European officials is that
keeping Britain in the single market would be better for
economic growth and jobs across the bloc. Fights over where
banks do their business and forcing them into major overhauls of
their operations would damage the broader financial system, they
argue.
Some dislike being told what to do, such as HSBC Chairman
Douglas Flint, whose bank decided only earlier this year against
moving its headquarters from London. "Politicians can't dictate
where things are done," he told Thursday's TheCityUK annual
conference.
Sometimes the relationships needed for lobbying are only now
being established. The benefits of passporting have meant that
U.S. investment banks in particular have rarely discussed broad
market access issues with European officials, meaning they are
starting their charm offensive from scratch.
WHERE TO GO NEXT
Rumours are swirling that banks and other financial firms,
which together employ more than 2 million people across Britain,
will move staff to the likes of Frankfurt, Paris or Dublin.
Investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
have moved quickly to quell speculation they are about to
do so.
But some bankers, especially those involved in mergers and
acquisitions, fear a repeat of the heavy job cuts, tumbling
salaries and sky-high stress levels during the 2008-09 crisis.
"People in UK M&A know they aren't getting paid bonuses this
year ... But that's just one of their troubles," said THS
Partners Portfolio Manager Xavier Van Hove. "They know banks are
going to have to fire people so they are very conscious of that.
And the Europeans among them are wondering where they go next."
Stephane Rambosson, managing partner for the UK and head of
financial services at headhunter DHR International, said he had
taken more than a dozen calls from senior London-based
investment, M&A and equity capital markets bankers in the past
week.
The questions they asked were all the same: how safe is my
job? Where will I need to move my family?
"The last time it happened was during the crisis, when
people were equally concerned about job prospects and the
direction of their careers," Rambosson said. "People know this
is something they have to plan for but there's little for them
to go on right now."
ESCAPE ROUTES
Some in the industry are contemplating leaving Europe
altogether.
"We are getting more resumes every day from London," said
Matthew Hoyle, who runs a financial services headhunting firm in
Hong Kong. "I don't think many people in London are very keen to
move to Paris, Frankfurt ... English is a problem there and it's
really very different from London."
Uday Singh, a New York-based partner with consulting firm
A.T. Kearney, said he believes London-based financial executives
will give serious thought to moving to the United States.
"The U.S. actually has a pretty permissive immigration
regime where qualified company executives are concerned. It's a
matter of a couple of months of visa processing and the job can
certainly be done from here," he said.
Leaders of British banking remain hopeful that the next
government will negotiate continued access to the single market.
For that reason, they say they are not yet ready to spend
billions beefing up or launching subsidiaries in the EU.
"We are all working on multiple scenarios. For many firms,
it would be premature to activate all that pre-referendum
planning," said Clare Woodman, global chief operating officer
for institutional securities at Morgan Stanley.
But others worry whether the industry - still tainted by the
bank failures of 2008-09, 'fat cat' bonuses and a magnet for
public scorn - can secure the backing it needs.
"We won't gain much from trying to remind the electorate how
important we are to them, we need to get other advocates for our
industry," David Sproul, Chief Executive of Deloitte told the
TheCityUK conference.
Meanwhile, London's rivals are moving aggressively to
capitalise on its limbo by wooing bankers.
"Finance ministries are getting in touch. I won't say who
we're talking to but, well, French-speaking, German-speaking,
Spanish-speaking, Dutch-speaking, English-speaking countries are
all interested," the senior banking source said.
"It's very much on the lines of 'we are sorry you got
divorced, would you like to go on a date?"
