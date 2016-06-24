LONDON, June 24 Britain's decision to end its EU
membership will affect UK banks' ability to serve customers
across Europe and create years of uncertainty in markets,
industry lobby group AFME said on Friday.
"The UK's decision to no longer continue its EU membership
will shape the direction of Europe's financial markets for years
to come", Simon Lewis, chief executive at the Association for
Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said in an emailed statement.
"This decision will significantly affect UK-based financial
services firms and their ability to serve their clients and
customers across Europe."
AFME, a pan-European organisation, added that Brexit
negotiations would be critical to the future of the UK's role in
European capital markets, a key driver of economic growth and
prosperity in the UK and Europe.
