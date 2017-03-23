FRANKFURT, March 23 The European Central Bank
will not authorise "empty shells" created by London banks
seeking to keep access to the European Union once Britain
leaves, its chief watchdog said on Thursday, demanding that key
functions, branches and dealing operations be put under its
watch.
"We don't want to authorise empty shells," Daniele Nouy, the
head of the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism, told a European
parliamentary hearing.
"We want what is needed to be domiciliated in the (euro
zone), so internal control, risk management and so forth," she
said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)