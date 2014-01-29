LONDON Jan 29 Draft European Union plans to
curb risky trading at banks have been designed to allow Britain
to fully introduce its own reform of trading, the UK finance
ministry said.
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier published a draft
law on Wednesday to ban speculative trading at banks and in some
cases force lenders to wall off other types of trading to keep
depositors safe and taxpayers off the hook if a trade goes
wrong.
Britain has just approved a law to implement the so-called
Vickers rule which will force retail arms of banks to hold more
capital and transfer some trading activities to their wholesale
arms.
"Today's proposals from the European Commission have much in
common with the banking reforms the UK has pioneered and have
been designed to allow the UK to go ahead with full
implementation of its reforms," a UK Treasury spokesman said.
"Indeed, the government's Banking Reform Act already meets,
and in some places exceeds, the proposed standards set out by
the Commission, putting the UK at the forefront of European and
global efforts to create safer banks without taxpayer subsidies
that distort the European single market."
In Barnier's proposal, an EU country can opt out of the
walling off requirement if it can show it has taken similar
measures already, an exemption Britain expects to obtain.