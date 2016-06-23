* UK financial industry employs 2.2 million people
* Some argue sector would bloom outside the EU
* But banks fear losing right to serve EU customers
* Industry ready for volatility after any Brexit vote
* Would be bigger event than Lehman for London - City
official
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, June 23 Traders are at their desks for
the night, corporate lawyers are staffing a "rapid response"
centre and the Bank of England is on high alert; Britain's
financial sector is as ready as it can be for a referendum that
may change the industry forever.
An industry that employs 2.2 million people and earns the
nation huge sums is divided over Thursday's vote, in which
Britons have been deciding whether their country should remain
in the European Union or leave.
Those who want Britain to stay believe a vote for "Brexit"
will have consequences for London's financial centre that
overshadow sterling's ejection from the forerunner of the euro
in 1992 and even the onset of the global crisis in 2008.
"This is the biggest vote in my lifetime. Black Wednesday
and the impact of Lehman Brothers collapsing - these other big
events don't even compare in magnitude to this," said Mark
Boleat, Chairman of the City of London's Policy and Resources
Committee.
"We are just beginning to think through what will have to
happen legally and it is massive, absolutely massive," he told
Reuters.
Already some effects are being felt. During the bitterly
fought referendum campaign, Britain's share of global financial
deal-making has fallen to its lowest level on record, the pound
has fluctuated and Brexit worries have helped to push European
financial stocks to near four-year lows.
Polls have indicated a tight outcome when official results
are announced some time after 0600 GMT on Friday. As with the
voters, opinions are divided in the financial services business.
Several investment fund firms and brokers have pitched for a
leave vote, arguing that this promises greater prosperity by
refocusing trading links towards the faster growing economies of
Asia and the United States.
They want the unravelling of years of EU-designed regulation
which they say has stifled the ingenuity and productivity of the
British financial sector.
But investment banks, many foreign-owned, have donated money
and engaged in unprecedented lobbying efforts to keep Britain in
the EU. Many fear ties with the world's biggest free market will
be severed, costing thousands of jobs and inflicting untold
damage to London's status as the premier European banking and
trading centre.
In Canary Wharf, one of London's two main financial
districts, electronic advertising boards have been carrying ads
urging people to "Vote Remain".
PASSPORTING ANXIETY
Many financial firms and insurers rely on the EU's
'passporting' regime to sell their services across the bloc
while basing most of their staff and operations outside the euro
zone in London.
European government officials have warned that British-based
firms could lose their 'passports' if the country opts to leave,
a move that would force them to shift some operations to the
likes of Frankfurt, Paris or Dublin if they wanted to continue
serving EU clients.
Just as the polling stations closed, hundreds of bankers,
traders, hedge fund investors and wealth managers anticipating
wild swings on the markets returned for the overnight shift, a
rarity since the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
Analysts at UBS predicted "mid-teen" percentage
falls for UK and European equities in the event of a leave vote,
while Dutch lender ING, French bank Societe Generale
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are among
those which have warned clients that difficult trading
circumstances are likely on results day.
The pan-European exchange operator Euronext also plans
special measures in anticipation of higher volatility and
trading volumes.
International law firm Clifford Chance said it is setting up
the 24-hour rapid response centre at its London headquarters to
support clients concerned about the outcome.
The Bank of England is on high alert to provide emergency
support should financial markets buckle when the result emerges.
RISKY GAMBLE OR ROUTE TO RICHES?
Data from The CityUK showed Britain's financial and
professional services industry contributed 190 billion pounds
($280 billion) to the economy in 2014, roughly 12 percent of
economic output.
The UK is the leading exporter of financial services across
the world, generating a trade surplus of $97 billion in 2015,
more than the combined surpluses of the next three leading
countries, the United States, Switzerland and Luxembourg.
London is also home to Europe's largest insurance sector and
the world's biggest community of foreign banks, there to take
advantage of its pool of financial talent, legal and regulatory
systems and free access to European capital markets.
The UK investment management industry, a magnet for
international sovereign wealth and an historic safe haven for
global investors, ran 6.8 trillion pounds of assets in 2014 -
the second largest in the world, but is already suffering from
declining sentiment.
While Brexiteers insist Britain's financial industry should
thrive once the EU shackles are shed, some of its biggest
employers including JPMorgan, Citi and HSBC
have warned that London jobs will be lost if they have
to move euro trading to the continent.
A complicated divorce from the EU could also set back
government plans to offload taxpayer stakes in Britain's largest
domestic lenders, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank
of Scotland, sources close to the matter said.
Any prolonged volatility in stocks, sterling and UK
government bonds after a Brexit vote - as forecast by the
International Monetary Fund, U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of
England - might benefit some opportunistic traders.
But the impact on Britain's multi-trillion pound pensions
industry, which relies on stable stock markets and economic
growth, remains unclear.
Influential Brexit-backers including billionaire investment
veteran Peter Hargreaves and economist Roger Bootle say quitting
Europe would give Britain the best chance to stay ahead of rival
financial centres if a global recession returned.
Others are less convinced.
"The attraction of the UK as a centre for financial services
and business services tends to be encapsulated in the fact that
we are English-speaking but not the U.S., and that we are
European but not in the euro zone," Peter Sands, ex-Chief
Executive of Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered.
"That is fantastic positioning. It seems bonkers to me to
give that up."
($1 = 0.6801 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Lawrence White,
Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn, Anjuli Davies, Freya Berry, Huw
Jones, Pamela Barbaglia, Sophie Sassard and Maiya Keidan;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Stamp)