LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The favourable regulatory treatment
of UK covered bonds under European Union laws could come to an
end following Brexit, potentially reducing investor appetite and
pushing up funding costs.
Covereds not only provide a key source of cheap funds for UK
banks but have also proved the most resilient funding tool in
times of stress.
But the prospect of losing preferential treatment under EU
laws means they could lose value in the eyes of bank treasuries
that buy them for liquidity portfolios.
An exit from the European Economic Area could see UK covered
bonds lose their prized Liquidity Coverage Ratio level 1 status,
dropping to level 2A along with other non-EEA jurisdictions.
"The worst-case scenario would be that UK covered bonds are
treated in line with Canadian, Australian, New Zealand or
Singapore covered bonds," said analysts at Societe Generale.
UK institutions issued 13bn-equivalent in 2015 and another
7.3bn-equivalent year-to-date, according to IFR data.
Any prolonged uncertainty could prove punishing for UK banks
if investors give the asset class a wide berth.
"The worse thing you can do is load up now while they're
cheap, to then become a forced seller," said a banker.
It might be early days but the potentially large impact
means there is cause for some concern, he said: "There may be
enough investors to do deals, but they may be smaller deals."
UK covereds have underperformed other jurisdictions since
Thursday's vote and were seen up to 8bp wider on average - a
significant move for the normally safe and steady market.
Peripheral covereds are around 6bp wider.
A Lloyds 1.5bn Jan 2021 is bid at mid-swaps plus 23bp
according to Tradeweb, wider than CBA Feb 2021s at plus 9.4bp.
Lloyds is 8bp wider than last Thursday, CBA just 1bp wider.
COUNTDOWN
Credit considerations for UK covereds should however offer
some support.
"While downgrades cannot be ruled out entirely, a moderate
economic deterioration should harbour no major credit risks for
UK banks," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
UK covered ratings should be able to withstand sterling
depreciation or a sovereign downgrade, S&P said earlier in June.
Fitch and S&P have both since downgraded the UK to AA
(negative).
Bankers expect covereds to continue as a reliable source of
funding for UK institutions and said that while parts of the
buyer base might be cautious, different investors take different
views.
"Depending on timing and final outcome of the upcoming
political discussion between the EU and UK, we foresee a phase
of heightened uncertainty for primary market windows," an
investor said.
"Combined with the view on the potential future business
possibilities of UK banks in general, we are cautious on UK
banks. Nevertheless, covereds could be the only available
wholesale funding source for UK banks."
Front-loading by UK institutions and additional Bank of
England funding mean they are well positioned to sit out the
short-term uncertainty, but not indefinitely - particularly
since covered bonds are likely to offer the easiest route back
into the public debt market for UK banks.
"I'm not sure everyone can afford to sit out for the rest of
the year," said the first banker.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)