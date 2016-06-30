BRIEF-Philippine Bank of Communications clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
LONDON, June 30 Britain needs to build a new international model for financial services after the UK's decision to leave the European Union, a lobby group for the industry said on Thursday.
John McFarlane, chairman of TheCityUK, which promotes Britain's financial services sector, said stable and effective political leadership was needed after the country's "self-inflicted wound".
McFarlane, who is also chairman of Barclays, said "we neither know the shape and direction of things to come".
"It's far from certain what we might be able to secure from discussions with the EU," he told TheCityUK annual conference.
Europe's capital market was not in Paris or Frankfurt but in London, a competitive advantage built over centuries and incredibly difficult to replicate, he said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.