* Europe fearful over Italy's banks
* Portugal's problems just as bad, say officials
* Lisbon struggles to be heard in Europe
By John O'Donnell and Andrei Khalip
FRANKFURT/LISBON, July 7 The ripples from
Britain's decision to leave the European Union have spread
across Europe to its southwestern edge, where Portugal is
quietly struggling to contain a banking crisis.
Since Britain's shock vote on June 23 for a "Brexit",
attention in the banking sector has mainly focused on Italy,
where non-performing loans are causing concern, bank shares have
tumbled and confidence has sunk.
Political tensions in Europe have also deepened, with Rome
and Lisbon trying to bend EU rules on helping laggard banks but
meeting resistance from economic powerhouse Germany and the
executive European Commission.
"It's putting the whole banking system under stress," said
Gunnar Hokmark, a lawmaker in the European Parliament, echoing
the nervousness expressed by investors who spoke to Reuters.
"It will be serious for countries in a fragile situation,"
said Hokmark, who helped write rules imposing losses on
bondholders and large depositors of failing banks which Portugal
and Italy want loosened to allow state help.
Portugal's problems have attracted fewer headlines than
Italy's but its predicament is potentially no less painful. Data
show Portuguese savings are being spent, unlike in Italy, and
private debt is much higher.
A euro zone official who asked not be identified said
Portugal's situation was as critical as Italy's but it was
unlikely to be treated with leniency because it was smaller and
posed no "systemic" threat to Europe's financial stability.
Portugal sees it differently.
"Wherever you look, there is a threat or a risk," said
Filipe Garcia, a financial expert and consultant in Portugal.
"If Brexit unfolds into a crisis of confidence or a financial
crisis, it will be more difficult for Portugal."
MIRROR IMAGE
Banks in both countries are struggling with bad debts and
need more capital. Yet, with public debts of about 130 percent
of gross domestic product, neither has much scope to help.
Lisbon's 2-billion-euro ($2.22 billion) bailout of Banif
Bank last year blew Portugal off course from EU spending
targets, raising the threat of a penalty from Brussels.
It now needs to recapitalise its largest lender, state-owned
Caixa Geral de Depositos, where bad loans have blown a hole in
its finances which some reports say could be as large as 5
billion euros.
Convincing investors may be impossible after the central
bank penalised bondholders in another struggling bank, Novo
Banco. Some are now suing to get their money back, while
attempts to sell Novo Banco have made little headway.
Millennium, which had shown interest, has been discouraged
by the post-Brexit chaos, during which its already flagging
shares had fallen by a quarter on the day of the referendum
result before staging a mild recovery.
Brexit was also cited by the Portuguese finance minister
when he revised down his growth forecast.
The International Monetary Fund warned in a recent report
that banks had lent a lot to "low-productivity firms". That is
borne out by data showing one-fifth of loans to businesses are
at risk of not being repaid -- double the level 2011.
Compounding the problem, ECB figures show that while bank
deposits in Italy continue to nudge up beyond 1.6 trillion
euros, they have fallen in Portugal since 2012.
Private debt in Portugal is almost twice the size of its
economy and significantly higher than Italy, according to
Eurostat, the European statistics .
"Brexit can impact the economic outlook for Portugal ...
that can have an effect on the banks," said Roger Turro, an
analyst with credit rating agency Fitch though he made clear he
saw this happening only in the long term.
But alarm is growing because Portugal risks losing access to
the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme aimed at
reviving economic growth in the euro zone, with only one rating
agency still ranking it investment grade.
The Portuguese government, led by socialist prime minister
Antonio Costa, has frustrated Germany, the strongest and most
influential euro zone country, by rolling back earlier economic
reforms.
RACE AGAINST TIME
Lisbon is now considering whether to copy the bad bank model
used, albeit with only limited success, in Italy.
Central bank governor Carlos Costa has called for a waiver
of the strict European rules that require losses on bondholders
for banks bailed out by the state.
He described the banks problem as "systemic", a term used in
the euro zone debt crisis to signal a catastrophic spillover to
the wider financial system.
The plunge in share prices could become systemic if, say,
depositors were to panic and withdraw their cash.
There are already examples of similar phenomena. Brexit, for
instance, is making it more expensive for banks to borrow, not
only in Britain but also in the neighbouring euro zone.
The value of Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest type of
debt a bank can sell, has fallen sharply since Britain's vote
for a Brexit.
Market data show that this trend, which makes it more
expensive for banks to sell such bonds, is more acute for
Italy's Unicredit and Germany's Deutsche Bank than it is for
British banks.
With the prospect of further stress ahead, time is running
out for Portugal and Italy to strike a deal.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested last
week that Portugal may need another international bailout to
follow a three-year 78 billion-euro financial rescue package
agreed with the EU and IMF in 2011.
A second senior euro zone official played down such a
possibility and bailout talk has focused more on Italy.
"If there is no bailout of Italy, then there could be a run
on the banks," said Thomas Mayer, who runs a research institute
owned by German fund manager Flossbach von Storch.
"If there is a bailout, on the other hand, Italy's debts
reach such a high point that it appears unlikely it could ever
pay it back."
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
