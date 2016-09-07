LONDON, Sept 7 Banks have not yet decided to
move operations from Britain to the European Union after the UK
leaves the bloc, a top banking industry official said on
Wednesday.
"There is optionality in waiting. There is a 'wait and see'
at the moment," Anthony Browne, chief executive of the British
Bankers' Association told a House of Lords committee.
"What we would like ... is to have as full bilateral access
to the European market as close as possible to what we have at
the moment," Browne said.
The "red line" for banks is being able to contiue serving
customers across Europe and not putting that at risk, Browne
said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)