BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
LONDON Oct 22 Britain's biggest banks are preparing to relocate out of the UK in early 2017 because of fears over the impending Brexit negotiations, while smaller banks are making plans to get out before Christmas, the chief executive of the British Bankers' Association Anthony Browne said.
"The public and political debate at the moment is taking us in the wrong direction," the Observer newspaper quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Andrew Roche)
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago