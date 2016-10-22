LONDON Oct 22 Britain's biggest banks are preparing to relocate out of the UK in early 2017 because of fears over the impending Brexit negotiations, while smaller banks are making plans to get out before Christmas, the chief executive of the British Bankers' Association Anthony Browne said.

"The public and political debate at the moment is taking us in the wrong direction," the Observer newspaper quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Andrew Roche)