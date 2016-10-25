LONDON Oct 26 London's financial district has
called for a regulatory regime in the UK that does not harm
competitiveness as bankers fear that being outside the European
Union will reduce the capital's clout in global markets.
The City of London's Lord Mayor, Jeffrey Mountevans, will
tell regulators at a dinner on Wednesday evening that after
Britain's vote in June to leave the EU, "realistic,
collaborative" regulation was needed to keep the sector on an
even keel.
"Regulation that will continue to protect our
competitiveness and provide liberal market influence across the
EU, even after Brexit," Mountevans said in remarks released to
the media in advance of the annual Mansion House dinner for
bankers and regulators.
Some will see this as harking back to a discredited past.
This week the City marks 30 years since the day of the "Big
Bang" deregulation of London's financial markets that helped to
propel London to the top of the global financial centre league
table.
The financial crisis of 2007-09 then forced taxpayers to
bail out undercapitalised and poorly supervised lenders,
tarnishing the "light touch" regulatory approach and ushering in
a welter of tougher rules.
But since the Brexit vote, Paris, Frankfurt, Luxembourg and
Dublin have vied to win a slice of the City's financial pie
should banks and other firms move operations to other countries
to maintain full access to EU markets.
Backers of Brexit have also voiced hopes that EU rules like
caps on banker bonuses will disappear.
But Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) who is also due to speak at the Mansion House
dinner, has scotched talk of a bonfire of the regulations after
Brexit.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)