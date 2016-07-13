LONDON, July 13 Barratt Developments, Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume, said it was reassessing some of its land approvals needed to build homes to better prepare it for any fallout from Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.

The housebuilder, which saw the number of homes it built in the year to the end of June rise 5 percent to 17,319 homes, said it was too early to assess the effect of Brexit but that it had taken steps to reduce the risk on its business.

"We had contingency plans in place and we have taken appropriate measures to reduce our risk, such as reassessing land approvals, as we continue to monitor the market," the firm said.

Barratt said its pre-tax profit is expected to increase by around 20 percent to around 680 million pounds ($903.8 million), in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.7524 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)