LONDON Dec 1 Britain has received a
better-than-expected response from European partners to its
proposals to curb European Union migrants' access to the welfare
system, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.
"Broadly speaking, things are much more positive than people
anticipated," Osborne told a committee of lawmakers, adding that
there was broad support for what Britain was trying to achieve
on benefit reforms.
British Prime Minister David Cameron last month proposed
that people coming to Britain from the EU must live in the
country for four years before qualifying for state benefits.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce)