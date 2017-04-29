BRUSSELS, April 29 Several EU leaders took
advantage of a Brexit summit on Saturday to finalise deals
settling various thorny issues as part of a strategy to present
a united front ahead of tough negotiations with Britain on its
withdrawal from the bloc.
With discussions with Britain due to take place over the
next two years, the European Union is aware that maintaining a
united front among the 27 remaining members could be difficult.
"Brexit means the 27 need to keep close together. The
Commission needs to clear away unnecessary irritants. It is
conducive to take all these things away," an EU official said.
Spain and Portugal set the tone, saying they had settled
their dispute on the former's planned nuclear dump site at the
Almaraz power plant which had raised fears of cross-border
environmental risks.
Portugal, which has no nuclear power reactors and is
generally distrustful of Spain's seven nuclear-fuelled power
plants in January called on the Commission to intervene in the
case.
"We have reached agreement on the Almaraz case. Our
agreement relies solidly on a set of joint operational
conclusions," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Portuguese
premier Antonio Costa and European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said in a joint statement.
"This is the European spirit of finding compromises for the
smooth functioning of our common Union at its best."
Separately, Slovenia and Croatia, which will have access to
the open-border Schengen area by June 27, said they would work
together to facilitate cross-border traffic between the two
countries.
Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar and his Croatian
counterpart Andrej Plenkovic sorted out the issue together with
Juncker on the sidelines of the Brexit summit in Brussels.
"Slovenia and Croatia agree they will notify the Commission
of the decision to carry out targeted checks whenever the
waiting time at specified land border crossing points between
the two countries is longer than 15 minutes," the EU executive
said in a statement.
Denmark, which will exit Europol on May 1, inked a new deal
with the EU's police agency allowing it to exchange operational
data and deploy liaison officers.
"Being fully in line with European data protection rules,
Denmark will have a unique status which will allow for much
closer ties with Europol without amounting to full membership,"
the Commission said.
(Writing by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Ros Russell)