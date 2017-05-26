(Repeats with no change in text)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS May 25 The European Union will next
month demand Britain agree to pay a fixed percentage of the EU's
outstanding obligations on the day it leaves the bloc, in
defiance of a British rejection of that logic as "preposterous".
A draft EU negotiating paper, seen by Reuters, that will be
put to London when Brexit talks begin following a national
election in Britain on June 8 makes clear that suggestions from
Prime Minister Theresa May's government that the Union might end
up owing rather than getting money cut no ice in Brussels.
The paper on principles of the financial settlement that the
EU wants from London on departure in March 2019 sets no figure,
and chief negotiator Michel Barnier has made clear it cannot be
calculated until the end as it depends on the EU's spending.
However, he wants an agreement on how the "Brexit bill" will
be calculated, perhaps by late this year, before the Europeans
agree to launch talks that May wants on a free trade agreement.
EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker has said Britain may
have to pay its 27 allies some 60 billion euros on departure and
some experts estimated the up-front cost, before later refunds,
could be nearly double that -- suggestions May's foreign
minister Boris Johnson called "absolutely preposterous".
The paper to be discussed among diplomats next week before
Barnier presents the opening demands to London in the week of
June 19, spells out that Britain will get some credit -- notably
its 39 billion-euro share of the capital of the European
Investment Bank.
But the list of what it must pay, and go paying for some
years after Brexit, is much longer.
Four pages of appendix details list more than 70 EU bodies
and funds to which Britain has committed payment in a budget set
out to 2020.
Yet the three-page main document made no mention of Britain
getting credit for a share of, say, EU buildings, as British
ministers have said it should have. EU officials argue Britain
was not asked to pay extra for existing infrastructure in
Brussels when it first joined the bloc in 1973.
Among obligations Britain will be asked to cover are the
funding until summer 2021 of British teachers seconded to
schools catering to the EU's staff and diplomats.
Other payments include promises to fund Syrian refugees in
Turkey, aid for the Central African Republic, the EU aviation
safety agency and the European Institute for Gender Equality.
"The United Kingdom obligations should be fixed as a
percentage of the EU obligations calculated at the date of
withdrawal in accordance with a methodology to be agreed in the
first phase of the negotiations," the paper states.
It adds that people, businesses and organisations in Britain
would continue to benefit from some EU funds for some time after
Brexit.
Britain has about 13 percent of the EU's 507 million
population and accounts for some 16 percent of its economy. Its
net contribution to the EU's 140 billion-euro annual budget has
typically been roughly 10 billion euros in recent years.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and John Stonestreet)