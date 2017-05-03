GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
LONDON May 3 Britain will not be paying 100 billion euros to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the EU was preparing to demand that amount.
"We'll not be paying 100 billion. What we've got to do is discuss in detail what the rights and obligations are," Davis told British channel ITV. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.