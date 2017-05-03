(Corrects millions to billions in first paragraph)

LONDON May 3 Britain will not be paying 100 billion euros to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the EU was preparing to demand that amount.

"We'll not be paying 100 billion. What we've got to do is discuss in detail what the rights and obligations are," Davis told British channel ITV. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)