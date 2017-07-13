FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain publishes law to sever ties with EU
July 13, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 21 hours ago

Britain publishes law to sever ties with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain published on Thursday the key piece of legislation that will enact its exit from the European Union, detailing how the government will transpose EU law into British law and end the supremacy of the European Court of Justice.

The bill also set out powers through which ministers, with the approval of parliament, can correct laws to ensure they work once transferred. These powers will exist until two years after the day Britain leaves the bloc.

The bill can be found here:

here (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

