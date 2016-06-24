NEW YORK, June 24 The British pound could weaken further over the next six months even if it enjoys a temporary rebound, top BlackRock Inc investment strategist Ewen Cameron Watt said on Friday, after Britain voted to exit the European Union.

But Cameron Watt said investors have been indiscriminately selling even assets that are not related to the Brexit referendum, including U.S. stocks and quality emerging-market government debt.

New York-based BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with $4.7 trillion under management, as of March 31. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)