LONDON, June 24 German carmaker BMW Group said there will be "no immediate change" to its operations in the United Kingdom following the country's decision to leave the European Union and declined to speculate on any longer-term implications.

"Today, we know that many of the relevant conditions for supplying the European market will have to be re-negotiated, but of course we cannot say what this means for our UK operations until those future regulatory and legislative arrangements are agreed," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

"We will not speculate about the outcome of these negotiations nor about any possible effects that might have on our production operations in the UK," she added.

