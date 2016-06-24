UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 24 German carmaker BMW Group said there will be "no immediate change" to its operations in the United Kingdom following the country's decision to leave the European Union and declined to speculate on any longer-term implications.
"Today, we know that many of the relevant conditions for supplying the European market will have to be re-negotiated, but of course we cannot say what this means for our UK operations until those future regulatory and legislative arrangements are agreed," a spokeswoman told Reuters.
"We will not speculate about the outcome of these negotiations nor about any possible effects that might have on our production operations in the UK," she added.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources