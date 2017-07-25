FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 12:44 PM / a day ago

BMW says electric version of Mini to be built in Oxford ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - BMW on Tuesday said its plant in Oxford, England has been chosen as the location to produce an electric Mini in 2019, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"The electric MINI’s electric drivetrain will be built at the BMW Group’s e-mobility centre at Plants Dingolfing and Landshut in Bavaria before being integrated into the car at Plant Oxford, which is the main production location for the MINI 3 door model," BMW said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that BMW's Oxford factory in England was the favored location for building an electric version of the Mini with the vehicle's powertrain being delivered from factories in Bavaria.​ (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

