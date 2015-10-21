LONDON Oct 21 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said he did not want to act as a referee over the
economic arguments for Britain remaining in the European Union,
shortly after saying Britain's membership had boosted economic
dynamism.
"We would not think it appropriate to act as a referee in
terms of judging facts that will fly around," Carney said in a
question and answer session after giving a lecture at Oxford
University on how EU membership affected the BoE's work.
Carney added that the referendum debate had not yet had an
economic impact on Britain or the central bank's interest rate
setting process, but that the BoE would adjust monetary policy
if needed in future.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)