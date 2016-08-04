LONDON Aug 4 It is right to use monetary policy to support the economy as Britain leaves the European Union, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday after the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009.

The central bank lowered its main lending rate to a record-low 0.25 percent from 0.5 percent and said it would buy 60 billion pounds of government debt to ease the blow from June's Brexit vote.

"The vote to leave the EU has created a period of uncertainty, which will be followed by a period of adjustment as the shape of our new relationship with the EU becomes clear ... It's right that monetary policy is used to support the economy through this period of adjustment," Hammond said in a statement.

