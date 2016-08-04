LONDON Aug 4 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and other members of the Monetary Policy Committee gave a
news conference on Thursday after the Bank cut rates for the
first time since 2009 and said it would buy 60 billion pounds of
government debt to ease the blow from the Brexit vote on June
23.
Below are highlights of their remarks.
CARNEY, IN ANSWER TO QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS:
CLEAR CASE FOR STIMULUS NOW
We are seeing these risks manifest in a wide variety of
indicators -- indicators which in many cases are better
indicators of what is actually happening in the economy, rather
than what we call hard data -- so there is a clear case for
stimulus, and stimulus now, in order to have an effect when the
economy really needs it.
THIS IS ABOUT CUSHIONING THE SHOCK
So this is about cushioning the shock, supporting the
adjustment, taking uncertainty off the table and ultimately
making this a success.
APPROPRIATE TO RESPOND TO BREXIT SHOCK WITH MONETARY POLICY
Monetary policy is more nimble and it's appropriate that
it's the first responder to a shock.
BIGGEST ISSUES FOR GOVERNMENT: BREXIT TALKS, PRODUCTIVITY
The biggest issues for government are those that they've
acknowledged, which is the importance of the negotiations with
European allies on the new relationship that will be developed,
the importance of having a comprehensive productivity plan for
the country, and it is within that context or its is those
decisions and those policies which will really be the
determinants of the long-term prosperity.
BUSINESSES, HOUSEHOLDS SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO CREDIT
Businesses and households, anyone watching, if you have a
viable business idea, if you qualify for a mortgage, you should
be able to get access to credit. This is not 2008, '09, '10,
'11, '12, '13 and half of '14. It's a different world. But
that's enough in people's memories that it's important to take
that off the table.
BANKS HAVE NO EXCUSE NOT TO PASS ON RATE CUT TO CUSTOMERS
The banks have no excuse, with today's announcement, not to
pass on cut in bank rate and they should write to their
customers and make that point.
RETURNS FOR SAVERS LIKELY TO BE LOW FOR SOME TIME
With respect to savers, this is something that we think
about a lot as a group of people who have worked hard,
absolutely done the right thing, set money aside and the returns
are very low and they're likely to be low for some time. That's
true in the UK, it's true in all advanced economies.
MEASURES WILL MAKE BREXIT MORE LIKELY TO BE A SUCCESS
This is the appropriate response to the economic
considerations we find ourselves in ... This will support Brexit
and make it more likely to be a success.
NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES OFF THE TABLE
As you might have gathered ... I am not a fan of negative
interest rates. We see the negative consequences through the
financial system and we see them in other jurisdictions.
We have other options to provide stimulus if more stimulus
is needed, so we don't need to go to that as a last resort. So
we are very clear that we see the effective lower bound for
interest rates as a positive number.
No, on the negative interest rates conversation, I don't see
a scenario for that. I think I've been about as clear as I can
be on that. Just write whatever you want to take that off the
table from me. I'm not trying to be clever in the way I'm
answering that question.
CANNOT SEE SITUATION WHERE UK WOULD NEED HELICOPTER MONEY
I don't see the merit in the strategy. We have a range of
tools, we still have scope under all the tools we've announced
today, there are other things we could do if necessary. It might
not be necessary that we have to provide additional stimulus, it
depends on how the economy unfolds and how the trade-off
evolves.
But there's not a need, and I can't conceive of a situation
in which there would be a need, to have such flights of fancy
here in the UK.
STIMULUS TARGETED AT DOMESTIC ECONOMY
The stimulus that we designed has been targeted not at the
exchange rate but ... to support the domestic economy and we
would expect it to flow mainly through that.
PASS-THROUGH OF CHANGES IN STERLING TO INTEREST RATE
We also spent a lot of time thinking about the pass-through
of changes in sterling to the inflation rate, and what we have
seen and learned since the financial crisis is that pass-through
tends to be protracted and take place over a number of years,
and it's that which creates the sharpest bit of the trade-off
over the forecast horizon.
There is a limit to which we would (tolerate the
pass-through to inflation from weaker sterling). We calibrated
the package appropriately, in the judgement of the MPC, to
balance the trade-off. But the existence of that shows there are
limits to where we would go in providing additional stimulus
domestically.
INSTITUTIONAL SAVERS MOVING INTO RISKIER ASSETS
There's a difference between individual savers and
institutional savers - the pension funds, the insurance
companies. What we do see for those bigger institutional savers
are the moves into riskier assets: longer dated government debt,
into corporate debt if they had government debt, into equities
if they had corporate debt, from equities into hard assets and
on and on.
CHANCELLOR FULLY INFORMED ON BOE THINKING
The Chancellor himself knows, whoever he or she is, the
broad outlines of an MPC decision prior to that decision and of
course in the case of this decision where there's an indemnity
being given for the asset purchase facility. We had extensive
discussions on the possible decisions of the MPC so we're fully
aligned, fully informed in terms of the MPC's thinking and the
broader Bank's thinking about what we can do to support this
adjustment process.
TERM FUNDING SCHEME CAREFULLY CALIBRATED
We have very carefully calibrated the pricing the sizing of
the TFS to neutralise this effect, so in aggregate there is no
reward for the banks and there is no penalty for the banks, what
there is is a facility that ensures they can fully pass through
the cut in bank rate to their customers.
TRANSMISSION OF BANK RATE CUTS TO REAL ECONOMY
This is really about the transmission of those bank rate
cuts to the real economy as opposed to a scheme to incentivise
certain amount of lending; that was the old FLS, this is
designed for a different purpose.
BEN BROADBENT, DEPUTY GOVERNOR, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS:
SURVEYS SUGGEST ECONOMY CONTRACTING
This is one of the more reliable indicators of activity, the
CIPS surveys, we've weighted the sectors here into one single
series, or rather two, one for output, one for expectations.
These are the steepest falls in both those series we've ever had
and they're both of them at levels we haven't seen since early
2009. They are reliable indicators, these and a few other
surveys and I would point out that if you took them at face
value they would suggest that the economy is actually
contracting.
NOT PREMATURE TO ACT NOW
We would need to recover in the coming months to meet the
forecasts we have which is for a little bit of growth during the
second half of the year so I don't think it's premature to have
acted in the face of weakening in these output surveys,
weakening employment surveys, steep falls in some of the
investment and tensions against a backdrop of which investment
was already falling and also pretty steep falls in indicators of
housing market activity.
EXCERPTS FROM CARNEY'S OPENING STATEMENT:
The decision to leave the European Union marks a regime
change. In the coming years the UK will redefine its openness to
the movements of goods, services, people and capital.
Some of the adjustments to this new reality may prove
difficult, and many will take time, but the UK can handle
change.
To be clear, the future potential of this economy and its
implications for jobs, real wages and wealth are not the gifts
of monetary policymakers. We cannot immediately or fully offset
the economic impacts of a large structural shock.
We took these steps because the economic outlook has changed
markedly, with the largest revision to our GDP forecast since
the MPC was formed almost two decades ago.
By acting early and comprehensively, the MPC can reduce
uncertainty, bolster confidence, blunt the slowdown, and support
the necessary adjustments in the UK economy.
The degree and composition of stimulus is largely determined
by the effects of the vote to leave the EU on demand, supply and
the exchange rate.
Beginning with demand, the 9 percent depreciation of
sterling since the referendum will boost exports and weigh on
imports. However, even though the MPC expects the current
account deficit to halve over the next three years, improvements
in the external sector are not expected to offset fully the drag
from substantially weaker private domestic demand.
The MPC expects supply growth to remain well below past
average rates throughout the forecast period.
The fall in sterling will push up on import and consumer
prices notably over the next three years.
Around half of mortgagors have floating rate contracts and
more than four-fifths of bank loans held by firms are at
floating rates; lower interest rates will be felt immediately in
the economy.
The MPC is determined that the stimulus the economy needs
does not get diluted as it passes through the financial system.
All of the elements in this package have scope to be
increased. The MPC can lower the Bank Rate, increase the size of
the TFS, and expand the scale or variety of assets held in the
Asset Purchase Facility.
