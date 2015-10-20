(Adds Carney comment to parliament committee)
LONDON Oct 20 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney will spell out how Britain's membership of the European
Union affects the central bank's ability to manage the economy
and protect the country's banking sector in a speech on
Wednesday.
Carney's intervention comes shortly after the launch of
rival campaigns to influence voters ahead of the EU membership
vote which Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold
before the end of 2017 and is likely to take place next year.
Carney is scheduled to deliver the speech at Oxford
University at 1700 GMT on Wednesday at the same time as the
release of a BoE report on the same issue.
Speaking to legislators on Tuesday, Carney sought to play
down the speech, saying it would be "a bit of a yawner", but any
foray by the central bank on to the contested turf of Britain's
relationship with the EU will draw close attention.
Most opinion polls have shown more Britons favour staying in
the EU rather than leaving, but two recent polls have shown a
narrow majority supporting an exit.
In May, the BoE let slip it was looking at the implications
of a so-called Brexit when it inadvertently sent an email to a
reporter saying the project should be kept secret from Bank
staff and journalists asking about it should be told a broad
range of economic issues was being considered.
Cameron is trying to renegotiate the terms of Britain's EU
membership and has not yet set a firm referendum date.
A speech by Carney on currency unions delivered before
Scotland's independence referendum in 2014 was cited by
opponents of a breakaway as a reason why Scotland would be
unable to keep on using the pound if it split from Britain.
On Britain's EU membership, Carney said in May it was
important that the British government provide clarity on how it
will proceed with the referendum.
"It's the largest economy in the world. It's our largest
investment destination. It's the largest investor in the United
Kingdom," he said at the time, adding he was sure the government
would act with "appropriate speed" in the EU reform talks.
Last month, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told Reuters
that the Bank would monitor the risk that uncertainty around the
referendum could make it harder for the country to finance its
large current account deficit.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)